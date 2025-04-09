Mulliken food pantry at risk of closing after steep winter utility bills

Mulliken Area Food Pantry may be forced to close by early 2026 due to rising utility costs.

The pantry serves between 100 and 200 people each month in the Mulliken area.

Nestled in the small village of Mulliken is the area's food pantry — a building used for community events and food storage.

But as the seasons turn, the challenges of winter remain.

“I noticed that this winter cost us about $2,000 just to heat this building,” said Will Simon, president of the area food pantry.

A four-month period where, according to Simon, their bills were two to four times more than normal — a spike that may have dire consequences.

“I’m estimating probably having to close the doors probably in the first quarter of 2026 if I can't raise any money,” Simon said.

He added that the small community around him depends on the pantry for their source of food.

“We serve about 100 to 200 people a month in this general area,” Simon said.

Much of their food comes from the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

“Our rural counties have higher rates of food insecurity and that can be counterintuitive to what many people think,” said Katlyn Cardoso, communications manager at the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

Cardoso said partners like the Mulliken Area Food Pantry are key to reaching those in need.

“Community partners, particularly in those neighborhoods, are a really critical resource to get food to the people who need it,” she said.

Back in Mulliken, Simon said he understands the struggle, having gone through it himself for many years.

“I’ve had to go to food pantries with my wife. We've had to dig out of dumpsters for food at certain points of our marriage because we were trying to raise my credit score to buy a house,” he said.

Simon said he hopes to give back and be a resource for others — just like others were for him.

“I feel like I’m made to do this, and I have to do this, and if I can't do this, I’m in trouble,” he said.

DONATION LINK

