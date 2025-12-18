MULLIKEN, Mich. — The Mulliken Area Food Pantry serves more than 100 people monthly in a community of around 500 residents, providing essential food assistance where few other resources exist.



The pantry operates with an inclusive policy, serving anyone who needs food regardless of background

President Will Simon uses his personal experience with poverty and homelessness to guide the organization

December funding will help pay winter heating bills, stock shelves and fund community events

"Very helpful, in Mulliken there's not a lot of areas you can go to try and get some help," said Stacy Peterson, who has lived in Mulliken since she was 4 years old.

WATCH: Mulliken Area Food Pantry selected as December Three Degree Guarantee recipient

Peterson first learned about the pantry as a client and now volunteers to help others in her community.

"It's just a nice feeling to help people when they need it," Peterson said.

Will Simon, president of the Mulliken Area Food Pantry, has operated the facility for the past 4 years with an inclusive approach to serving the community.

"We don't care who you are, what kind of car you drive, if you come in here for food, we're going to give you some food," Simon said.

Simon's personal experience with poverty drives his commitment to the pantry's mission. He grew up in Section 8 housing across Michigan and experienced homelessness multiple times.

"I know what it's like to be in that position where you have to go into a food pantry, especially going into a food pantry when they're under budgeted," Simon said.

Under Simon's leadership, the pantry has maintained operations despite challenges including high winter heating bills and disruptions to food stamp programs. The organization has also expanded its community outreach through events, including holiday gift-giving programs.

The pantry will receive funding as part of FOX 47's Three Degree Guarantee program for December. Simon plans to use the money to help pay winter heating bills, stock pantry shelves and fund additional community events.

"Food pantries in these little rural communities don't get a lot of funding, they don't get a lot of donations and they're struggling to survive and it does help, so it's awesome to see FOX 47 doing that," Simon said.

The funding check will be delivered next month to support the pantry's continued operations in serving the Mulliken area community.

