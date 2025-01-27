MSUFCU hosts 18th annual student art exhibit, showcasing local talent

148 artworks from students at 20 local high schools are on display at MSUFCU's annual exhibit.

The event highlights diverse styles, from portraits to Detroit Lions-inspired pieces, while supporting young artists.

Visitors can vote for their favorite pieces online or in person to determine the exhibit's award winners.

Watch the video above to see the kickoff event.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

On Sunday, MSUFCU hosted the opening of its 18th annual student art exhibit.

From portraits to landscapes and even Detroit Lions-themed artwork, local students put their best work on display.

“We do this every year as an opportunity to provide a platform for some amazing talent we have right here in greater Lansing,” an organizer said.

One of the featured artists, H. Highwater, participated in this exhibit as a student and later pursued art professionally.

“This was the first exhibit I remember participating in as a student and as someone transitioning into being an adult artist. It was really important to have the recognition of my peers and older artists acknowledging the merit in my work,” Highwater shared.

The exhibit features 148 pieces of art from students representing 20 Lansing-area high schools.

Some artists shared the inspiration behind their creations.

Owen Smith from Fowlerville contributed a self-portrait made from letters that have shaped his identity.

“It’s a self-portrait quite literally made out of relationships. It’s 99% original letters I was given throughout this time period,” Smith said.

Maria Rena from Haslett High School showcased a piece from her "sustained investigation" series.

“I was inspired by some video game concept artwork. It’s part of my series exploring the feeling of being trapped,” Rena explained.

Rena added that being featured in the exhibit gave her the confidence to pursue art as a career, following in the footsteps of some of her family members.

“It’s a big confidence boost. I was a little nervous about pursuing art, but this helped me feel like I’m on the right path,” she said.

