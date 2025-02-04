MSP urges "Move Over" law after seven patrol cars were hit in January

MSP reports seven patrol car crashes in January alone, urging drivers to move over for emergency vehicles.

Failure to move over can lead to fines, points on your license, and increased insurance costs.

It’s easy to see why state troopers are advising neighbors to move over and slow down if you see an emergency vehicle on the side of the highway.

These images show what Michigan State Police have had to deal with seven times in the month of January alone.

“Seven for one month is a high number, we’re lucky that we didn’t lose any lives in that span but we did have some injuries.” said Gonzalez.

MSP Lieutenant Rene Gonzalez says these crashes are a cause for concern.

“Just our most recent one was last week where we had troopers out policing a crash and a vehicle actually come up from behind, struck the trooper car pushed that into the car that they were policing the crash for, the troopers went to the hospital, and then the motorist that was in the initial crash went to the hospital,” said Gonzalez.

And it’s the Law to move over, not only for State police but any emergency vehicle or tow truck driver.

Devin McCain works for a towing company out of Charlotte he says he deals with the problem on a daily basis.

“I see it on every call that I’m on the highway,” said McCain.

He wants drivers to know this message.

“Please take our lives into account, and know that we have families to get home to, it scares me that I won’t be able to be there for my kids because some careless driver is not paying attention and can’t take two seconds to get over,” said McCain.

Failing to move over can cost more than just the initial fine.

“You're looking at your insurance going up your looking at your driving record being affected,” said Gonzalez.

So a reminder, when you see these emergency vehicle lights to move over and slow down.

