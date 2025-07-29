MSP safety day in Dimondale educates families on digital safety threats and more

DIMONDALE, Mich. — Michigan State Police hosted their annual Safety Day for Children and Families in Dimondale, offering resources as families prepare for the upcoming school year.



Michigan State Police provided safety information on topics including fire safety, road safety, and internet safety.

Families could create safety flash drives to assist police in missing children in emergency situations.

Law enforcement officials warn parents to monitor their children's online activities as internet crimes against children are increasing.

Lieutenant Rene Gonzalez of the Michigan State Police emphasized the importance of internet safety for children.

"A lot of stuff we're seeing is the internet, our internet crime against children is busy right now," Gonzalez said.

The event featured approximately 40 different vendors focused on safety for families and children.

Gonzalez advised parents to stay involved in their children's online activities, especially as the new school year approaches.

"Every kid's got a phone, so pay attention to who your kid is talking to on the phone, if something doesn't look right, maybe look into it. I know the kids want their privacy but parents got to step in and know what they're doing, make sure they're not meeting with somebody that they don't know about," Gonzalez said.

Former school teacher Zane Balk-Russell, who taught for 30 years, noted how challenges facing children have evolved.

"Just a lot of issues that their parents and I didn't have as a kid," Balk-Russell said.

Tina Curtis, a parent of teenagers, attended the event to better prepare her family for modern safety concerns.

"We're starting to get into those teenage years, and their cares go out the window a little bit more, so for him to be safe on the computer and in the car if he is not with me or in the house," Curtis said.

The Michigan State Police plan to continue hosting this event annually, with hopes of expanding it each year.

"We try and get more and more vendors, and see it a lot as safety but it's also a way to connect with our community," Gonzalez said.

