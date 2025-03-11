Motorcyclists take extra precautions on rough roads during pothole season

Potholes pose a greater danger for motorcycles, leading to potential tire, rim, and shock damage.

Road crews are working quickly to patch potholes, with each team filling 50-100 holes per day to improve safety.

Motorists are urged to watch for motorcycles as more riders hit the road during warmer weather.

Motorists are responding to the season change.

“I’ve been riding since I was about 17, and I bought my first motorcycle,” said Andrew Claflin, Owner, Sunfeild Cycle Shop.

Claflin has turned his decades of passion for motorcycles into a business. He opened the Sunfield Cycle shop in 2022.

“Riding to me is freedom on the road. It's much different than a car,” said Claflin.

If you've been to this part of Eaton County, you might understand why bikers like to ride these open highways.

Claflin says as motorcycles get back out on the roads, it’s a time for caution as the roads thaw out.

“Pothole season is definitely a little more dangerous for the motorcycle world, in part just because you only have two wheels.”

He says he's had some motorcycles come into the shop for repairs after being damaged by potholes.

As for trying to avoid pothole problems overall...

Last week, I joined MDOT road crews getting a head start patching potholes on M-99 in Eaton County just before the weather warmed up this week.

“Our crews are filling those holes so you can make it from point A to point B without messing your tires up,” said Aaron Jenkins, a regional spokesperson for MDOT.

Jenkins says crews are busy patching up potholes.

“As soon as we hear about them, we get the information, and they're pretty quick—Johnny-on-the-spot—to get out there and do it. The crews have a lot of experience,” he said.

He says each crew will fill between 50 to 100 potholes per day, depending on the road.

Back at the Sunfield Cycle shop, Claflin is getting ready for his busy season, expecting to see more damage caused by potholes.

“We mostly get tire damage and wheel damage. It dents a lot of rims, especially skinny front 21-inch wheels—they dent pretty easily—and shock damage as well,” said Claflin.

Both Claflin and Jenkins are advising drivers to take extra caution on the roads this time of year as conditions and traffic change.

“Just watch out for bikes. It's that time of year. You are not used to seeing them all winter, and now they’re going to be heavily present because these guys were waiting all winter to get out there and ride,” Claflin said.

“Our people want to get home safely and see their families, and we want to make sure you get home safely to see your family,” Jenkins added.

REPORT POTHOLES ON STATE ROADS

