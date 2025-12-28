Monthly trading card show features more than 300 vendor tables at Lansing Mall

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Crowds of neighbors gathered at the Lansing Mall on Saturday for two things many are passionate about — trading cards and memorabilia.



More than 300 tables lined the Lansing Mall where collectors swapped sports cards, Pokémon, and memorabilia

Event organizer Dennis Kimball says thousands of neighbors come through each month

The trading card show takes place on the fourth Saturday of every month

"It's fantastic, it's a bunch of people that have a common goal, finding cool stuff that they like to collect and we're here to give them an avenue to do that," Kimball said.

