Mitten Misfits offers a sanctuary for animals and a haven for volunteers

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Typically, humans save animals, but at Mitten Misfits in Grand Ledge, these animals are saving humans, and they're looking for more people to take part in this special mission.

"There's a lot of studies that say animals can heal, and I think, I think you can see that, and that's what makes this place so special," said Bob Worthy, co-founder of Mitten Misfits.

"This has touched me personally. I've struggled with mental health issues depression, bipolar, and coming out here is just so rejuvenating," Kate Sellers, the volunteer coordinator for the farm, said.

Mitten Misfits is the product of 40 years of animal rescue of older animals. It started with dogs and cats and has grown to almost every animal you can think of.

"We've got both here we have cruelty cases from the Humane Society, then we have some pampered pets," Worthy said.

Some have been here longer than others, but Mitten Misfits has grown tremendously in recent years.

"A couple years ago, they had about 18 animals they cared for now there's about 70. That's a 400% growth in two years," Sellers said.

Needless to say, they need volunteers more than ever. They have already partnered with groups throughout the community, but they are looking for even more passionate animal lovers to care for these older animals that are like family.

"We just adore the animals. To be honest, some of us are pretty exhausted. But most of us would do almost anything for these animals. And that's, I mean, that's just what we're looking for," Sellers said.

Mitten Misfits is more than a farm, it's a second chance for most of these animals, and it has become a second chance for volunteers too.

"I've literally heard people say, you know, you saved my life because this is what I've been looking for," Worthy said.

If you're interested in being apart of the Mitten Misfits family, you can visit their website or send them an email to mittenmisfits@gmail.com

