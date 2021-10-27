Mitten Misfits in Grand Ledge rescues farm animals and they're looking for more volunteers to help

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Mitten Misfits in Grand Ledge has the usual farm animals.

“We have nine horses, four goats, three pigs, two chickens and a peacock,” said owner Victoria Worthy.

But it's not the usual farm.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. Victoria Worthy is pictured here petting one of her newest rescues Trigger who is blind.

Worthy has always had a love for animals and started by rescuing dogs, but her story with Mitten Misfits started with a donkey named Boulder.

“I had a friend that had donkeys and she said there’s a donkey that needs a home and I said let’s go see him and he just lost his pasture mate and I just fell in love with him,” Worthy said.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. Boulder was Worthy's first rescue farm animal.

Every animal on the farm is a rescue.

“I take the seniors," Worthy said. "It’s hard to place seniors, they require more care and it’s more costly.”

Whether they're from an animal cruelty situation or previous owners could no longer care.

“The four goats came from a cruelty case in Eaton County where they just didn’t have any care," Worthy said. "They were thin, their hooves were overgrown.”

Each one has a story and a reason why they came into Worthy's life.

“When they come here, they’re told they’ll never have another bit in their mouth, they’ll never have any more whips, any more cruelty,” Worthy said.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. One of the goats that Worthy rescues from an animal cruelty situation.

As her animal family grew, Worthy knew she needed help.

“I sent an email to two groups at MSU and somebody responded a year ago and she came and she could see my vision as well so we have 21 to 22 MSU students that come and help us,” Worthy said.

Cheryl Baase volunteers with Mitten misfits.

“First, I go around and give everybody a kiss good morning and we clean the stalls and get their food ready and get everybody fed,” Baase said. “It’s just therapy, just to come out in the morning and the stillness the quietness and just the animals. It brings a lot of peace.”

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. Cheryl Baase is pictured here feeding one of the horses.

Mitten Misfits even has a program for kids.

“They come and help with the mucking and grooming and the clerical work," Worthy said.

Eleven-year-old Mallory Ried is one of those volunteers.

“You get a lot of experience now and being with the animals is really just like soothing,” Ried said.

Even though she loves all of the animals, she has a favorite.

“The donkey Boulder," Ried said. "He’s so cute, he’s really sweet and he never tries to bite you.”

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. Ried is pictured here with her favorite animal on the farm, Boulder.

Worthy said she's looking for more volunteers to help take care of the animals, build more spaces for them and manage a website, but if your schedule is too full, there are other ways you can help.

“We have our first fundraiser coming up this Saturday at the Tractor Supply in Grand Ledge," Baase said. "We’ll give you a wish list and you have the opportunity to go in and purchase something off of their wishlist and come and stuff the truck.”

If you do have time, Baase said nothing beats spending time with the animals.

“There's nothing like getting a nudge from a horse or giving a pig a hug I mean it’s great therapy I recommend it for everyone,” Baase said.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. Worthy said she rescued Peaches when her former owner called and said she was beating up her chickens. Since being paired with a rooster, Peaches has stopped bullying other animals.

If you're interested in volunteering, Worthy says to call her at (517) 281-0511 or send her an email at mittenmisfits@gmail.com.

Stuff the Truck will take place Saturday Oct. 30 at the Tractor Supply Co. in Grand Ledge from noon to 4 p.m.

