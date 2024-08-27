Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary is asking for support as horse feed donations have run dry in recent months

Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary is looking for donations of forage cubes to support their aging horses through the winter.

The Farm is an all-volunteer team, taking care of the many animals.

Watch the Video above to see the animals on the farm.

“We rescue farm animals that really have no other place to go.” Said Bob Worthy, Director, of Mitten Misfits Farm.

Since its inception in 2020, Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary specializes in taking in elderly animals who are bound for euthanization or slaughterhouses.

“Ruby came to us because she was on a hog farm and she escaped the slaughter truck three times and the owner said to us there’s no way we can feed her because she has too much of a will to live.” Said Worthy.

Now they’re asking for support from neighbors.

“Our donations that we usually receive kinda dried up a little bit, they've got a lot more scarce.” Said Worthy.

The farm is in need of special hay cubes used to feed the elderly horses who lack the teeth to chew normal hay.

“The price of these hay cubes have gone up since we incorporated in 2020. It's gone up from like 18 dollars to like 25 dollars a bag.” Said Worthy.

As the fall and winter months approach the shortage of donations is creating a pinch.

“In the winter time, we do see an increased need because the animals eat a little more to keep their body heat so they will consume a little more.” Said Worthy.

Worthy says they go through about a pallet a month of the cubes which is about four to five bags a day, and if the donations don't increase they will be faced with a hard task.

"We're gonna have to maybe scale back our operations, and we really don't wanna do that, because we've had a waiting list of horses for a long time, and we want to be able to be a place where somebody can bring their horse if they have an elderly horse or a goat or a sheep or a pig." Said Worthy.

And help and volunteer work given to the farm doesn’t go underappreciated.

“I couldn’t have this without it, they show up when somebody is sick, and they help one another out and help these animals out, and, it’s just, amazing.” Said Victoria Worthy, Founder, of Mitten Misfits Farm.

Link to help, Facebook, Website.

