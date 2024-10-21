Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary holds fall fundraiser

Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary held a fundraiser on Sunday to help the get through the winter months.

Watch the video above to see what the fundraiser was all about.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“We wouldn’t be here without the community” Said Sophie Snow, Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary.

Mitten Misfits Sanctuary Farm specializes in saving older animals that would otherwise be bound for euthanization or the slaughterhouse.

In August we told you about a shortage in horse feed donations as they prepare for the winter and the community came through.

“We received about 100 bags of horse feed that was donated and that equates to about 2 months worth of feed, so it was wonderful for us.” Said Bob Worthy, Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary.

Now they’re continuing their preparation for the winter and beyond with their Mitten Misfits Goblins and Goats fundraiser.

Neighbors got the chance to meet the Animals, go on a HayRide, Take pictures with fun backgrounds, decorate pumpkins and more fall activities.

“To see what a great turnout we’ve had, that’s just awesome, it really hits the heart” Said Snow.

Organizers says the money raised will be used for increased winter costs included more hay and bedding for insulation, heated water bowls as well as a possible expansion to take in more animals in the coming years.

