Mike Karl vows to continue the mission as The Fretail Store faces closure

Mike Karl says the Freetail Store will close at the end of March due to a dispute with the Lansing Mall over its space.

Despite the pending closure, Karl says his mission isn’t over, vowing, “This isn’t goodbye—this is ‘we’ll see you soon.’”

Watch the video above to see details on why The "Fretail" Store will be closing.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"This is going to hurt a lot of people if the "Fretail" store isn't here"

That's "Fretail" store founder Mike Karl.

"We usually have about 200 a day that come in here to get things that they need from diapers, to personal care items to clothing to love and resources," said Karl.

As your Delta Township neighborhood reporter, I've shown you how the store has helped neighbors during the holidays, and year-round as part of the diaper bank in the store that helps families in need.

Karl told me the store will be closing at the end of March due to a dispute with the mall over the space the Fretail store currently occupies.

"I am willing to talk to them. I am willing to talk to them, but the terms need to be better and they need to benefit both of us and they must involve the store because we put almost $20,000 of community money in grants to redo a store in the mall," said Karl.

He says the mall wants them to move to a smaller space, one that he says will not fit their needs.

"I'm not going to use the community's money to rebuild this mall x3 what I'm gonna do is ask the mall to stay." said Karl.

We reached out to Lansing Mall ownership but have not heard back.

As for what's next, Karl says his mission isn't done.

"This isn't goodbye, this is we'll see you soon," said Karl.

