Michigan sees third consecutive year of declining Thanksgiving dinner prices

EATON COUNTY, Mich. — According to the Michigan Farm Bureau, prices are down again this year for Thanksgiving dinner, offering some relief to families preparing for the holiday. The organization's 40th annual Thanksgiving dinner survey found the average cost was $55, down about 5% from last year.



A 16-pound frozen turkey costs 16% less than last year

Stuffing prices dropped 9% compared to 2024

Despite some increases in items like veggie trays (up 61%) and sweet potatoes (up 37%), overall costs declined

"We're going to see a cheaper, more affordable Thanksgiving for 2025," said Pierce Bennett with the Michigan Farm Bureau. "There's enough supply to meet the demand that prices are able to level out or come down."

This marks the third consecutive year of declining Thanksgiving dinner costs, though prices have not returned to pre-2022 levels when costs reached a record high of $64.

The price decreases in frozen turkey and stuffing helped offset increases in other traditional Thanksgiving items. Veggie trays saw the largest increase at more than 61%, while sweet potatoes rose 37%.

Local shoppers at Carl's supermarket in Eaton County expressed surprise at the news of lower prices.

"I always look forward to Thanksgiving to eat," said Keith Williams. "I'm really surprised with everything that's happening."

Lois Courter, who is planning to join family for the holiday, remained skeptical about the reported decreases.

"My son and his wife are going to have a lot of people over, they're going to have ham and a turkey," Courter said. "It's hard for me to believe because of the prices being the way they are now."

Bennett advised shoppers to wait for the best deals as the holiday approaches.

"We always encourage consumers to not get in there too early, to wait till the week of Thanksgiving or a couple days before, that's when you'll see your greatest discounts," Bennett said.

