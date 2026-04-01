DIMONDALE, Mich. — April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and police agencies are teaming up with the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning for a high-visibility enforcement effort.



Over 100 law enforcement agencies are participating in the statewide effort.

Officers are strictly enforcing Michigan's hands-free law.

First-time violators face a $100 fine and/or 16 hours of community service.

Alicia Sledge, the director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, said enforcement will be increased in April.

WATCH: Michigan police agencies increase distracted driving enforcement in April

Michigan police agencies increase distracted driving enforcement in April

"There definitely will be more officers out there during this time period," Sledge said.

Drivers who are distracted on their phones this month may look up to see flashing police lights.

"So we will be working with over 100 law enforcement agencies around the state of Michigan to provide them with overtime funding to conduct enforcement focused strictly on distracted driving," Sledge said.

Officers will be enforcing Michigan's hands-free law that went into effect in June 2023 to further limit the use of cell phones in cars.

"No holding of cell phones anywhere on your arm, your shoulder, or in your hand," Sledge said.

According to a recent study from MSU, mobile device use by drivers ticked up in 2025 from the year before.

Those found violating this law will have a price to pay. A first-time violation will cost $100 and/or 16 hours of community service, with subsequent violations costing more.

Eaton, Ingham, Clinton and Jackson counties will all see enforcement, and the overtime done as part of the effort is federally funded.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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