Michigan mechanics busy as 2M+ prepare for Thanksgiving travel

As AAA estimates more than 2 million Michiganders are set to hit the road for Thanksgiving, I asked what neighbors should keep in mind for car safety as they get ready to head out.



"We are headed to Birch Run with our grandkids to shop there, go to Frankenmuth and see all the holiday lighting," said Pam Redman, one of the millions of neighbors traveling for the holidays.

"Time with family, away from work."

Redman said she's getting her car checked ahead of the trip.

"And then we'll be good to go for the weekend."

Over at Senter Family Auto Repair, Anna Hoffman tells me if you haven't yet, now is the time to get your car checked before the rush.

"We see an uptick of about 35% before the week of Thanksgiving and Christmas time."

She said coming into an auto repair shop before you travel could save you time, money and stress.

"Check your wipers, your headlights, check your tires."

Hoffman said you can use a penny to check tire tread. If it covers the top of Abraham Lincoln's head, your tread is OK. If you can see the top of his head, you should replace your tires.

Hoffman also recommends making sure to have an emergency kit including blankets ready.

"Tow trucks are going to be super busy, you never know when somebody is going to be able to get to you."

Redman tells me through all the driving and planning, to make sure to enjoy your time with family.

"Everybody have a great holiday, everybody stay safe, be careful on the roads and have a good time."

