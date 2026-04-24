DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Children of Michigan Farm Bureau employees packed more than 1,000 meals on Thursday to help fight childhood hunger across the state.

The effort was part of National Take Your Kid to Work Day at the organization's Delta Township office.

About 190 children participated in assembling the bags.

The "supper packs" will go directly into the backpacks of students at schools around Michigan.

"We have about 190 kids from all of the members of the employees at Farm Bureau," Tom Nugent said.

WATCH: Michigan Farm Bureau kids pack 1,000 meals to fight child hunger

Michigan Farm Bureau kids pack 1,000 meals to fight child hunger

The children worked at a fast pace to ensure they didn't miss a single detail.

"I was working really hard because I was doing two jobs," Sloan Boak said.

"I had to put two Slim Jims in a bag plus Goldfish," Boak said.

Nugent said the supper packs provide peace of mind for students.

"They’re called supper packs when they go home and they have a meal already in their backpack, if they worry about where they’re next meal will come from, they’ll have something to eat," Nugent said.

Boak said being able to help fellow classmates was a gratifying experience.

"I feel really good, because I'm helping people," Boak said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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