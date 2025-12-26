Michigan crews work overnight to keep roads safe for post-Christmas travelers

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Road crews worked around the clock Friday to keep Michigan highways safe as holiday travelers navigated icy, wet conditions following Christmas.



MDOT crews began salting roads at 6 a.m. Friday and planned to work through the night in two shifts

Freezing rain and icy conditions forced some holiday travelers to delay departures or adjust travel plans

Officials reported only minor incidents despite challenging weather, urging drivers to be courteous to plow operators

Many families were still making their way to holiday destinations despite the challenging weather that brought freezing rain and slick roads to mid-Michigan.

"I traveled up from Arkansas on Christmas Eve to come see the family in Lansing," said Cameron Lee, who was among the travelers dealing with the conditions.

Lee said the weather caught him off guard.

"Got hit a little bit, was surprised about the ice rain this morning," Lee said.

Rick Young, traveling from Merrillville, Indiana, said the icy conditions forced some travelers to adjust their departure times.

"It looked like there might be some freezing rain, so we waited a little bit later in the day to leave just so the temperatures would be higher when we left," Young said.

Lee said he's happy to see family but didn't miss Michigan's winter weather.

"I don't miss the weather up here, won't lie to ya, yesterday in Arkansas it was 75 degrees Christmas day, so a little colder, but roads haven't been too bad," Lee said.

Michigan Department of Transportation crews began salting roads at 6 a.m. Friday to prevent ice formation, according to MDOT spokesperson Aaron Jenkins.

"We've had a few minor incidents in the area, but other than that, it's been pretty quiet," Jenkins said.

Road crews plan to work through the night, monitoring conditions and applying salt or plowing as needed.

"Just monitoring the situation, if they have to apply salt they'll do that, if they have to plow they'll do that right now they'll be ready for 24 hours, they'll do two shifts," Jenkins said.

Jenkins reminds drivers to be patient with snow plow operators working to keep roads clear.

"Be courteous out there to the drivers as well, they're just like you trying to get to see their families want to make sure you get home safe, we want to make sure our drivers get home safe too," Jenkins said.

Despite the challenging conditions, travelers remain focused on their holiday plans.

"It's always good to see the family, catch up, especially my brothers," Young said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

