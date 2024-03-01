Michigan Army National Guard hosts an aviation recruiting event for Mid-Michigan students

Friday, the Michigan Army National Guard held an aviation recruiting event at the Grand Ledge Army Aviation support facility

About 180 students from 18 schools across the state were in attendance for the event that also had representatives from Michigan State police, the Department of Corrections and more

Following a year of lower recruitment within the army, soldiers are encouraging students to learn more about the National Guard and in the attached store we spoke with Army Colonel Todd Fitzpatrick and Specialist Dennis Rivera about their goal

The Michigan Army National guard encourages anyone over the age of 18 who is interested to apply online or give the recruitment team a call

Soliders in the Michigan Army National Guard in neighborhood gave students the chance to meet the guard and...... possibly join them

"Getting the opportunity to go hands on... Touch the aircraft, sit in the air craft, ask all these questions" said Specialist Dennis Rivera.

Bringing students from all over the state right here to Grand Ledge's Army Aviation support facility

The Michigan Army National Guard held an aviation recruiting event for young adults of all ages to see the possibilities the army and inner agency partners can offer..

"MSP is here, the Department of Corrections is here because as we recruit national guardsmen they need to understand there are all sorts of opportunity for civilian careers as well" said Todd Fitzpatrick, Army Colonel.

"Civilian side I drive. I'm an owner and operator I own a trucking business and the army paid for my CDL" said Spc. Rivera

According to the National Guard Association of the United States, 2023 was a down year for recruiting with the Army Guard missing its goal by 1,423 troops and the Air Guard also missing its goal by 4,62

Soliders here are working to increase in numbers by encouraging the next generation to see what they have to offer

"24 is looking better than 23 but we feel that its our job to reach out to that recruiting age population and just show them what we do and interact as much as we can so we can become an option once they graduate" Col. Fitzpatrick said.

And to see the success stories of those who were once students like them

"They're not solider to solider, they're high schooler to solider so its a lot more of a relaxed environment its been awesome" said Spc. Rivera.

