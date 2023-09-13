Michigan 2-1-1 offers assistance with storm debris cleanup

Eaton county is assisting with storm debris clean up from the storm earlier in the month

Delta Township is extending the dates of their brush and limbs drop off site to September 23rd

Grand Ledge is temporarily opening their compost and recycling centers on Saturdays only with extended hours of 8am to 6pm

Michigan 2-1-1 is offering assistance through Michigan Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (MI Voad)

Even though the storm that tore through Mid -Michigan was weeks ago..... The effects of it are still present and Eaton County is taking steps to assist with the aftermath

Yards and sidewalks in Grand Ledge and Delta Township are still covered with fallen branches and debris from the storm earlier in the month... And residents are still trying to pick up the pieces

"There's been a lot of damage to homes, flooding in basements, trees down not everybody has resources to tackle that kind of problem" said Chad Veeser, Emergency Management Officer

To address this problem.....

"Our job is kind of like a sign post... A road map to help people find things it gets scary it gets confusing and a lot of our work is to add some clarity and show people what resources are available" said Chad Veeser

This service is specifically for residents who are in need or those who do not have insurance coverage for damages

Those who fit this description are encouraged to call 211 or text your zip code to 898211 and someone will reach to assist

"We'll be here 2-1-1 that's all you have to do" said Chad Veeser

