Medical tech company brings 53 new jobs to Delta Township with $25.75M expansion

If you drive down Creyts Road in Delta Township, you'll soon notice another business expanding in the area. IONETIX is investing $25 million to grow its medical technology operations.

Bob Trezise, the president and CEO of the Lansing Economic Area Partnership, highlighted the significance of this development.

"$25 million of investment, 53 jobs, so we're landing really high-end plants, really high-end knowledge-based jobs, and this is really the future of our economy," Trezise said.

According to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, these new positions will start at $25 per hour.

The Creyts Road corridor has seen significant growth, with investments from Amazon and Meijer. Now, medical technology investments are expanding in the area as well.

"There's just been growing demand, which led us to expand the facility," Kevin Cameron, the CEO of IONETIX, said.

Cameron explained that the company's work has significant medical implications.

"Behind that rather blank facade, there's actually real clinical work being done that's going to transform people's lives," Cameron said.

The company uses whats called a cyclotron to develop advanced injectable drugs for cancer treatment. The facility handles research, development, and manufacturing of these treatments.

"You could really potentially turn cancer into a chronic disease as opposed to a fatal one," Cameron said.

The expansion project will add a second cyclotron and an advanced laboratory to the facility.

Trezise noted that jobs like these could help retain talented graduates from Michigan State University in the area.

"So if they're the pitcher, where the catcher, we need to make sure that we have business here where those students at least have a choice upon graduation to stay here. So we need the kind of companies that are matching with the skill sets that they're getting in their degrees, and this company is a prime example of being able to do that," Trezise said.

Company officials expect construction to be completed in the fall, with hiring beginning this winter.

