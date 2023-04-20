MDOT wants to remind drivers to drive with caution during National Work Zone Awareness Week

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — We’ve seeing a bunch of orange barrels across mid-Michigan, and this week, the state wants you to pay extra attention to work zones in your neighborhoods like West Saginaw Highway in Delta Township.

Three construction workers lost their lives in Michigan last year on the job, and this is part of why National Work Zone Awareness Week is so important.

"It's held in April, and that's in conjunction with the start of our traditional construction zone," said Aaron Jenkins, a Michigan Department of Transportation spokesperson.

This construction season, officials ask that you drive safe and free of distractions.

"Dedicate your full attention to the road while you're driving. I always say drive for the purpose and that purpose is to make it where you need to go and make it back home safely without injuring you without injuring any of our workers," Jenkins said.

Some other tips to ensure safe driving in work zones are minimizing speed.

"If you speed in a construction zone, fines are doubled," Jenkins said.

Watch out for signs and workers directing traffic.

"It's so important to make sure that you're aware of your surroundings when you're in a work zone," Jenkins said.

And most importantly, be patient.

"Work zones aren't there to inconvenience you," he said. "They're there so that you can have a safer and smoother road to drive on in the future."

