MDOT salt trucks hit Mid Michigan roads ahead of a week of winter weather

Snow has made it's way to the forecast and the Michigan department of Transportation is preparing to salt the trucks ahead of the winter weather

We spoke with Aaron Jenkins of MDOT about plans for keeping the roads safe and what drivers can do to help

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"Betty white out or Darth blader"

Salt trucks off all shapes and names are getting ready to make an appearance in our neighborhoods..

"We'll move our teams onto a 24 hour schedule... They'll be on two 12 hour schedules. They'll patrol the area and make sure the roads are nice and clean"

Aaron Jenkins with MDOT says that ultimately...

The number of trucks depends on the amount of snowfall

"It's all dependent on the weather... And it's Michigan you know how that is"

There are about 20 trucks here at the Delta Township garage and with assistance from Grand Ledge and Clinton County.... Treated salt will be distributed throughout Mid Michigan as snow picks up.

MDOT is also testing out direct liquid calcium chloride application on M-40 which is said to be effective immediately compared to salt which has to break down to be effective

They are asking drivers to....

"Please give our drivers room to groom"

As they hit the roads during this first winter storm of the season...

"Also there are a few projects that are still going on so be aware of that. We want make sure that all of our workers and you make it home safe so please drive carefully"

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

