The US-127/I-496 project starting Monday, March 11 affecting drivers across our neighborhoods.

This $205 million investment will go toward rebuilding the highway to address safety concerns, improve and rebuild 18 bridges, as well as adding a third lane.

Video shows Trevor Block with MDOT, explaining what drivers can expect and a possible timeline.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

US-127 is the latest highway under construction in our neighborhoods and drivers have mixed feelings about this project that will affect day to day travel for some time...

"This is definitely about to set me back a little bit of time" said one driver.

Starting Monday, The US-127 corridor improvements continue throughout our neighborhoods with many detours, closed lanes and exits including Northbound 127 to Westbound 496 which will impact commuters heavily in the Lansing and East Lansing areas.

"They're going to reconstruct over 3 miles of freeway both ways, the existing 2 lanes will be replaced with 3 lanes in both directions as well as there's 18 bridges that were working on several of them will be removed and replaced" said Trevor Block, MDOT construction engineer.

MDOT says the $205 million project will be broken up in increments from March to December until its estimated completion date of summer 2026

"The roads are a bumpy mess so..... I don't know I have mixed feelings" said one driver.

Road crews will employ new tactics this time around to handle the traffic buildup.

"We are using a movable barrier wall on the roads so we'll be able to keep 2 lanes of traffic open going northbound in the morning and then we'll move the wall over and it'll be 2 lanes going southbound in the afternoon," Block said.

MDOT will be providing updates and alternative routes to drivers through their MI drive app as construction progresses.

