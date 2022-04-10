Man arrested in connection with Nov. 2021 shooting

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — The Eaton County Sheriff's Department arrested a man Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting at the Snipes shoe store in Delta Township.

The department reports they have arrested Willie James III of Lansing in connection with the shooting that killed 22-year-old Antonio Taylor on November 23, 2022.

James was arraigned on open murder and was not given bond.

Anyone with more information about the case is asked to call Detective Gillentine at (517) 816-8199.

