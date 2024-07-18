Major progress on Delta Township's Water Resource Recovery Facility shuts down part of Willow Highway

The 90 million dollar investment is the biggest capital improvement in Delta township to date.

Part of Willow Hwy has closed as part of the construction progress as they reroute pipes into the improved facility.

Watch the video above to see the effects the construction is having on residents. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

New Construction on the improved Water Resource Recovery Facility (WRRF) has shut down part of the Willow Highway.

“I mean it’s gotta be done, it’s a mild inconvenience”

Delta Township resident Jeff Khaled and his dog Daisy the dude decided to come take a look at the construction happening on Willow Hwy.

He said the closure hasn’t affected him directly yet.

“If our daughter was still going to school we’d need to go to Saginaw Highway which is a little bit busier”

I saw many residents today finding themselves doing U-turns taking detours, and finding alternate routes onto Saginaw Highway or Delta River Rd.

The closure is part of phase one of the construction of Delta Township's improved Water Resource Recovery Facility.

"We need to re-route out three main sanitary feeds into our new processes, it will probably take approximately 30 days"

The 90 million dollar project will replace aging infrastructure from 1986, meet new EGLE requirements, and give Delta Township a platform to expand.

“We’re currently at six million gallons per day flow capacity, and we met the 80% threshold so we’re running about five million gallons per day, so that triggered where we're going from six million to eight million”

An inconvenience, the name of progress and growth. the area will soon be home to an Amazon distribution center, an Ultium battery plant, and new residential developments.

“Usually infrastructure is buried, hidden, unknown and whenever you can build that infrastructure, it lays the groundwork for allowing that growth, in the community on the industrial side and residential”

Phase one of the project is expected to be completed at the beginning of 2025 with phase two starting right away and taking about another two years. For now, residents will need to find a new way home from one of the most popular places in Eaton County.

"We do like to come home from Horrocks this way but it's just a minor inconvenience."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

