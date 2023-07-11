M-100 and M-43 resurfacing project begins in Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — The M-100 and M-43 resurfacing project in Grand Ledge starts Monday, and a big part of the plan is to make these roads more accessible for those with disabilities.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says they are widening the intersections, which would cause sidewalks to be damaged or removed. In accordance to the Americans with Disabilities Act, those sidewalks and crosswalks will be redone.

Officials say it's an important part of the overall project.

"When you think about a crosswalk, a person with a disability again it could a person using a wheelchair, it could be a person on a crutch or a cane, it could be a person who is blind there are a lot of features of a crosswalk and a sidewalk that benefit different types of disabilities," said Robin Jones, director of Great Lakes ADA Center.

During this time of reconstruction, those with disabilities are encouraged to take alternate routes.

The project is expected to be completed in early August.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

