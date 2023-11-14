Local UAW members vote against tentative agreement with GM

LANSING, MI. — Members of UAW Local 602, based in Lansing, have voted against a tentative agreement with General Motors.

The union's website shows that 61% of union members voted 'no'.

Members there work in the Lansing Delta Township plant that makes the Buick Enclave and Chevy Traverse. Members were called to strike in late September during negotiations between UAW leadership and the big three automakers.

A few weeks ago, the UAW reached an agreement General Motors that's similar to the agreements made at Ford and Stellantis.

Those deals include a 25% wage increase as well as cost of living adjustments that will bump up the wage increase to about 30% over the span of the four year and eight month contract, and would provide more in base wage increases than GM workers have received in 22 years.

However, several unions across the country have voted against that agreement.

Other local unions are voting on the agreement Tuesday.