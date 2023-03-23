Local hair stylist and Delta Township trustee member paired in LEAP's small business program

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The desire for small business ownership is at an all time high, and the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) One and All program is pairing local entrepreneurs with mentors for guidance.

Delta Township Trustee member Fonda Brewer is no stranger to pressures of owning a business, as she owned The Weave and Lash Bar.

"The Weave and Lash Bar was just a beautiful opportunity to come in and be relaxed," Brewer said. "It was so much fun. I had retired from corporate America and went straight into that and then I felt like I hadn't retired. So it was just a little bit too much for me. I wanted to reclaim my time."

Despite taking time away from her business, she still has a passion for the beauty world. That’s how her mentorship with hairstylist Dolores Lopez began.

"I actually got involved doing hair because it's something that my family has been doing for many years. My grandfather was a barber my dad was a barber. My mother was a hairdresser, aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers. To this date, my son is the actual fourth generation barber," Lopez explained.

The two share a deep love for the beauty industry and that made them a great match for One and All, which is a two-month program through the LEAP for entrepreneurs that want to focus on gaining knowledge and clientele.

Brewer and Lopez just met recently, but from their first interaction, they both made it clear they are excited for what's to come for Lopez's Spoiled by D salon.

"This woman has a vision. She knows what she wants, and I'm going to do everything I can to help her get there." Brewer assured.

