Local family opens new Grand Ledge business that caters to cookies, games and 3D printing

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — The Merrill family has a lot of layers, and they're bringing them all to this new business in Grand Ledge.

It's officially summer break for Hamilton and Fisher Merrill, and they're getting a head start on their summer plans.

"We unlocked like a bunch of characters in a day. And then, now, instead of flying CPUs at like level three, I'm moving up to like level four and five," they explained.

For those plans, it helps when your parents own a gaming lounge, cookie shop and 3D printing shop all in one.

"It's exciting and terrifying all at the same time. Truly, yeah. There isn't anything to model it after. It's just a lot of blind faith," said Drew Merrill, co-owner of Layered.

Thanks to Kelsey's cookie business, Find Sweet Joy, they're already getting some attention after being featured on the Food Network's Christmas Cookie Challenge.

"It was an incredible experience. And then, to be able to come out with a championship when was I mean unbelievable," Kelsey Merrill reflected.

And thanks to some word of mouth advertising from the family.

"One of our teachers said that their son was going to have a birthday party here," said Hamilton.

The Merrills are looking forward to welcoming the community into their combinations of dreams and summer plans that came to life right in Grand Ledge.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

