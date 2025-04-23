Local businesses get a creative boost from Potterville students

Potterville art teacher McKenna Bishop secured grant funding after her students struggled to find local art examples, launching a project that paired 18 student groups with 18 local businesses to create custom canvases.

Eaton County businesses like Flour Child Bakery and Joe’s Gizzard City will soon display the student-made artwork, helping bring youth creativity into the community.

Watch the video above to see some of the artwork that will be featured around the community. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It started with an idea from art teacher, McKenna Bishop.

“They needed to come back with examples of art in our community.”

It may not sound as tough as a math test... but maybe it was.

What her students came back with... was a lack of findings around Potterville.

“I think they said a playground and an egg shed at the lumber yard.”

Bishop saw an opportunity to address the gap—and secured grant funding to help do it. The grant was through MI-STEM's 3p initiative.

“I just jumped on it, and it just became, how can we bring art education to the community?” said Bishop.

Eighteen groups found eighteen local businesses to paint custom canvases for.

“I think it’s really cool that we get to make something for another business considering he used to go here and he graduated from our school.” said Kelsey Stiver, Student.

Local Eaton County businesses—from Flour Child Bakery to Joe's Gizzard City—will receive custom student-created artwork in the coming week.

"It feels like it's us giving back to Joe's, because Joe's has given so much to our school." said Cameron Woods, Student.

Each piece is tailored to the specific neighborhood and business it represents.

"We tried to capture what you would normally order from Mexican places like this." said Donovan wells, student.

For Bishop, seeing her students' art displayed beyond school walls meant a lot.

"It's great to see students' work out in our local community—usually it's just hanging in the hallway at school," said Bishop.

And for student Cameron Woods, the project offered a personal boost.

"It feels like I'm a D1 artist," said Woods.

