Local business opens doors for Ramadan prayers after Islamic Center power outage

A power outage at the Islamic Center of East Lansing left worshipers without a space for daily prayers during Ramadan.

Best Furniture Outlet CEO Ehab Awad provided a 12,000-square-foot space for the community to continue their prayers during the holy month.

Watch the video above to see how neighbors are coming together to keep daily Ramadan prayers going. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

As day turns to night at Best Furniture Outlet, the store hours say they're closed, but they’re keeping their doors open for neighbors at a critical time.

"This is the most precious month in the Islamic calendar."

Hussien Alameldin, a member of the executive committee for the Islamic Center of East Lansing, says they noticed an issue with the building last week.

"There was some smoke coming from the basement of the Islamic Center, so we figured out there was a water leak coming into the electricity room," said Alameldin.

Power had to be cut while crews work to fix the problem, leaving them without a space for daily prayers during Ramadan.

FURTHER UPDATE

"Saddened, this is the most holy month for all of us, not just in Lansing, but around the world," said Michael McKissic.

“If we didn't have this place, we would have to worship at home and the blessed month of Ramadan is all of us gathering together, this is so sacred to us,” he added.

That's why Best Furniture Outlet CEO Ehab Awad, a practicing Muslim himself, quickly brought in the worshippers to a space where they could be together.

"The minute we heard about it on social media, we automatically decided to take action immediately and provide 12,000 square feet so we can continue our prayers within the holy month of Ramadan," said Awad.

Awad says this space has been used in the past for area churches and a senior center when their facilities couldn’t accommodate them.

"It is our passion to give back to every single community, no matter what demographic, ethnicity, or religion. It's literally what we stand for here at Best Furniture Outlet," said Awad.

Having the community come together in their most holy time is what matters most.

"Having hundreds of people praying together—that alone, there is no amount of money that can cover that, to be honest. It’s the passion, all for the sake of God. It’s incredible." said Awad.

Islamic Center officials say they hope to have the problem fixed within the next two to three weeks.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

