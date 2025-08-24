Lions fans in Eaton County share excitement and expectations for new season

EATON COUNTY, Mich. — Lions fans across Eaton County are gearing up for what they hope will be a promising NFL season after the team completed their final preseason game on Saturday.



Fans expressed optimism about the Lions' chances this season, with many hoping for a Super Bowl appearance.

Several supporters are curious about how the team will perform with new coordinators and how key players will recover from injuries.

Interdivisional games against the Bears and Packers were highlighted as matchups fans are particularly looking forward to watching.

While attending two weekend events in Eaton County—the Cure for Clark 5K and the 15th annual Electric Fly—I spoke with several Lions fans who shared their excitement and expectations for the upcoming season.

"It's here it's time, so Saturdays and Sundays are fully booked now," Japheth Willmore said.

The completion of the Lions' final preseason game on Saturday marks the beginning of a new season that has generated considerable enthusiasm throughout Michigan.

"For Michigan in general it's great to have a great sports team," John DeYoung said.

Many fans have questions about how the team will perform this year, particularly regarding key players and coaching changes.

"The big question is how Hutchinson, who really heart his leg, hows that gonna be? I'm hoping he comes back really good if that works well, we're probably in pretty good shape," Gary Schrock said.

"Hows the defense and offense going to react to new coordinators?" Mike Cousino said.

Some fans are particularly interested in watching the rookies develop.

"It will be exciting to watch Isacc, the recruit from Hillsdale slash Arkansas so it's exciting," Pam Reniger said.

Others are focusing their attention on returning players who now have more NFL experience.

"Gibbs and Hutchinson have another year in the NFL so I think they'll be better. They've learned more and come a long way," Cousino said.

When asked about the most anticipated games of the season, fans consistently mentioned divisional rivalries.

"Its always fun to watch them play Green Bay," Willmore said.

"I always like to watch the Thanksgiving game," Schrock said.

"Probably the Bears both the Bears games and the Packers anything interdivision is always exciting," Cousino said.

Hope is abundant among fans as the season approaches, with many expressing Super Bowl aspirations.

"Hopefully, they can make a good Super Bowl this year," Cousino said.

"Hopefully they'll they'll come back with a national championship game," DeYoung said.

"Say it every year Super Bowl contenders," Willmore said.

Some fans, however, maintain a sense of cautious optimism given the team's history.

"I'm hopeful as the Lions it's always hard to be too excited because you never know when they're gonna pull the rug up underneath you," Schrock said.

Fox 47 will continue to provide coverage of the Lions throughout the season.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

