Let there be light: 2 Grand Ledge men light up homes for the holiday season

During holiday season in Grand Ledge, holiday lights are a must and 2 local men are contributing to lighting up the city and the rest of Mid- Michigan

We spoke with Robert Ray and Nathaniel Rypma who have had a busy holiday season about their favorite lighting and why they continue this year after year

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"In this downtown stretch everybody has them its like if you don't have the lights up where are you at? *laughs"

Grand Ledge is a city known for many things..... Including Christmas spirit

Needless to say the holiday season is a busy time for those who hang Christmas lights

"Last year we worked for a company and we hung a lot of lights"

And this year.... Robert and Nathaniel are out on their own continuing to light up the night in Mid-Michigan

"I love to bring light into every home that's really what my goal is I get to be an influencer out there"

Snow, rain or sleet it can be a dangerous task

"Your family doesn't want you in a wheelchair for Christmas *laughs"

Which is why they recommend you leave it to the professionals..... For a home transformation that is well worth it

"They come out and they're star struck and then that's what actually makes it all worth it and all of a sudden I don't feel so wet and cold"

"Speaking personally and for a lot of people we worked with we all share the same sentiment that lights are the reason for the season"

And a way celebrate the holidays.... Together

"Community...."

