Ledge Craft Lane in Grand Ledge launches fundraiser to repair broken boiler before winter

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Ledge Craft Lane in Grand Ledge has launched a fundraising campaign after their boiler malfunctioned, leaving the nonprofit with a hefty repair bill before winter arrives.



Their president discovered the basement flooded after the boiler malfunctioned in April.

More than 50% of Ledge Craft Lane's income comes from art classes that require a heated building during winter months.

The organization is selling bamboo pens for donations over $5 as part of their fundraising efforts.

The arts organization is working to raise funds while also preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

WATCH: Ledge Craft Lane launches fundraiser to replace broken boiler

Grand Ledge nonprofit launches fundraiser to repair broken boiler before winter

"So I came downstairs and the whole basement here was covered in water," said Stephanie Lapp, president of Ledge Craft Lane.

Lapp explained that when they tried to turn on the heat in April, their boiler malfunctioned, leaving her with the task of replacing it.

"If we don't get the boiler fixed, then we'll lose our art students and so more than 50% of our income comes from our regular art classes that run from Labor Day, Memorial Day and we will lose them. They will not come here and be in our art room if there's no heat in this building," Lapp said.

With repairs estimated at over $20,000, the organization has begun fundraising efforts, starting with bamboo pens available for donations over $5 at Ledge Craft Lane.

"Hopefully with financial help from the community or businesses around, they can help keep us running for another 50 years," Lapp said.

They're also planning additional fundraising activities in conjunction with their upcoming 50th anniversary celebration.

Community members interested in supporting Ledge Craft Lane can visit their location to make a donation and receive a bamboo pen as a thank-you gift.

