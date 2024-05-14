League of Enchantment suffers loss

LANSING, Mich. — One of our neighborhood non-profits suffered a loss this weekend, after a tire blowout.

The League of Enchantment was moving a truck full of property from storage to their new office location when the accident caused a fire that destroyed nearly $40, 000 of property including toys for children as well as office equipment and furniture.

No one was hurt and Lansing board members will file a claim with insurance to try and recover some of the losses.

The league will continue to make a difference in the lives of children through the power of cosplay and if you want to help them recover some of their losses you can donate here:

Donate on Facebook

Amazon Wish List

