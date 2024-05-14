Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDelta Twp - Grand Ledge

Actions

League of Enchantment suffers loss

Thousands of dollars of property burned in trailer fire
Posted at 5:18 PM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 17:18:15-04

LANSING, Mich. — One of our neighborhood non-profits suffered a loss this weekend, after a tire blowout.

The League of Enchantment was moving a truck full of property from storage to their new office location when the accident caused a fire that destroyed nearly $40, 000 of property including toys for children as well as office equipment and furniture.

No one was hurt and Lansing board members will file a claim with insurance to try and recover some of the losses.

The league will continue to make a difference in the lives of children through the power of cosplay and if you want to help them recover some of their losses you can donate here:
Donate on Facebook

Amazon Wish List

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Asya Lawrence Headshot.jpg

Asya Lawrence

1:07 PM, Jun 15, 2022

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Asya Lawrence

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter