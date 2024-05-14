League of Enchantment suffers loss

LANSING, Mich. — One of our neighborhood non-profits suffered a loss this weekend, after a tire blowout.
The League of Enchantment was moving a truck full of property from storage to their new office location when the accident caused a fire that destroyed nearly $40, 000 of property including toys for children as well as office equipment and furniture.
No one was hurt and Lansing board members will file a claim with insurance to try and recover some of the losses.
The league will continue to make a difference in the lives of children through the power of cosplay and if you want to help them recover some of their losses you can donate here:
Donate on Facebook
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.