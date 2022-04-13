LCC fire academy students practice fire extinguisher safety

DELTA TWP., Mich. — Students in the fire academy at Lansing Community College performed fire extinguisher safety exercises at the college's west campus on Wednesday.

"We're having students come in, we're going to ask them if they have smoke alarms in their house," said fire academy student Ryan Cook. "Then kind of explain to them what two different smoke alarms that we have. We have an ionization and photo electric, tell them what they are, what they do and kind of explain to them good areas to put them."

LCC's fire science program trains students for careers in firefighting with courses on fire safety, inspection, fir commands, the use of hydraulics and more.

Cook said teaching others about fire prevention at home is important for saving lives.

“Everybody wants to be a firefighter to fight fires," Cook said. "It’s fun I can understand, I can relate, but at the same time, a fire is very destructive. It causes a lot of emotional and physical damage not just to the property, but emotional damage to the occupants and biggest thing as a firefighter we want to bring down not only loss of life, but loss of property as well.”

