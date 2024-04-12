Watch Now
Large police presence on scene in Delta Township

Posted at 9:46 AM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 09:53:38-04

DELTA TOWNSHIP — A large police presence is currently on scene in Delta Township between Saginaw and Waverly.

Our crew on the scene tell us that they are seeing Lansing Police, Lansing Township, Eaton County and more searching the parking lot of the shopping center. We do not yet know what they are looking for.

Not much else is known. Stay with FOX47 News on air and online as we learn more about this developing situation.

