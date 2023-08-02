Lansing Township police respond to assault on Michigan Avenue Tuesday

LANSING TWP., Mich. — The Lansing Township Police Department responded to an assault that occurred one block from the department at 3326 W. Michigan Ave.

Officers were originally dispatched for a report of a shooting in that area, but once they arrived, they found that no one was shot. Police determined that there were three suspects and one victim, a 35-year-old man, in the assault.

The victim was transported to Sparrow Hospital, and he had non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the suspects, a 44-year-old man, was arrested at the scene, while the other two fled. One of the suspects who fled was identified as a 35-year-old man, but the other was an unidentified man.

All of the people who have been identified are city of Lansing residents.

The victim said he was beaten and robbed by the group over an "unspecified debt" and said that one of the men had a gun that he fired into the ground near him. This gun was later recovered by officers in the yard of where the assault happened.

One of the other assailants has brass knuckles, and the other had a metal pipe.

The car that the suspects arrived in was impounded. There were two pit bulls in the car, and they were recovered by Ingham County Animal Control.

The suspect arrested on Michigan Avenue is being lodged in Ingham County Jail, and detectives are seeking a charge of assault with intent to murder against him.

Anyone with information about this assault is asked to contact Lansing Township Detective Randy Volosky by phone at 517-999-0291 or by email at voloskyr@lansingtownship.org.

