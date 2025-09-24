Lansing students get head start in aviation careers through Eaton RESA program

LANSING, Mich. — Students from around greater Lansing are getting a jump start on aviation careers through Eaton RESA's Aviation Careers Institute at Capital Region International Airport.



The program helps students prepare for careers in an industry facing worker shortages.

Students can earn certifications that save them time and money on their path to becoming pilots.

Eaton RESA offers the aviation program at no extra cost to students from the greater Lansing area.

The program aims to address significant staffing shortages across the aviation industry while giving students hands-on experience.

I visited the Capital Region International Airport, where students are working toward their dreams of careers in aviation.

"I wake up in the morning and I want to go to school," one student said.

The Aviation Careers Institute is one of several programs Eaton RESA offers to students from around greater Lansing at no extra cost.

Owen Sermak shared what sparked his passion for aviation.

"It started when I saw the blue angels practicing when I was like 10 and it sorta just spiraled from there," Sermak said.

For instructor Grace Fyke, teaching the program represents a full-circle moment in her career.

"I actually took this class out of Howell as a high schooler in my senior year," Fyke said.

Now teaching students a career that's in demand.

"There is a shortage of everything, there's a shortage of mechanics, there's a shortage of pilots, there's a shortage of air traffic controllers," Fyke said.

Students like Sermak are moving beyond textbooks to gain practical experience in simulators.

"I get to practice the stuff I've been learning in the textbooks, such as how to do a bank, how to turn, how to land, and that gives me good practice for when it comes to do it in real life," Sermak said.

The program provides this training just steps away from where aviation professionals work daily at the airport.

Ava Ballbach, another student in the program, explained how the certifications she's earning will benefit her career path.

"What we've worked towards this whole year is going to be completing our written, which is a big part of having your private pilot's license, so it saves us money for ground school and also helps us reach our goal of becoming a private pilot, which is one step closer to commercial," Ballbach said.

For these students with sky-high dreams, the program is helping turn their aspirations into reality, bringing them closer to earning a living in the aviation industry.

