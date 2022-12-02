Lansing Old Newsboys' volunteers hand out spoof newspapers for a good cause

LANSING, Mich. — One newspaper headline says, "Voters choose mouse over man?" Something was off about Thursday's newspaper, and the Lansing Old Newsboys may be to blame.

The organization Old Newsboys' has been been operating since 1924 in order to provide shoes and boots to needy children in the area.

And Thursday, Dec. 1, volunteers for the organization posted outside different locations handing out "Lansing Spoof Journal" newspapers in exchange for donations.

One of those volunteers was Linda Marquardt, who had been standing outside since 7 a.m. in front of the Quality Dairy on Saginaw Street.

"Various reporters just write fun and interesting articles that you wouldn't normally see in their daily paper," she explained.

Volunteers like Marquardt didn't mind standing out in the cold for a good cause.

"There's no more important resource than our children. They're our future," Marquardt said. "And it just, fills my heart with joy to be able to be out here and collect donations from generous people knowing that it's going to put shoes and boots on children's feet."

She continued by saying, "We've got a lot of wonderful people right here in this community, and I'm proud to live here as well."

If you didn't catch any Old Newsboys volunteers Thursday, you can still donate to the cause. You can text SHOES to 517-208-2788 or visit the Lansing Old Newsboys website.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

