Lansing neighbors celebrate 45 years of Moon Cabin preservation at Woldumar Nature Center

A piece of Lansing history sits quietly in the corner of Woldumar Nature Center - the Moon Cabin. Originally built in the 1860s, the cabin was moved to Woldumar in the 1980s for preservation to save the building from its slated demolition.

On Sunday, neighbors came together to celebrate 45 years of its preservation at the nature center.

Kevin Wernet, Woldumar Nature Association executive director, says the building serves an important educational purpose beyond its historical significance.

"Our mission is to educate people about the natural environment. So this gives us an opportunity to dive into Michigan history and look at how people have historically interacted with the environment," Wernet said.

The celebration highlighted the cabin's role in connecting current Lansing residents with the region's past and environmental heritage.

