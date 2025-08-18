Lansing neighbor hosts free backpack drive for students in need

A Lansing neighbor is making a difference in the community by hosting a free backpack drive at Once Upon a Child, helping families prepare for the upcoming school year.

Jenna Nichols is in her fourth year of providing free backpacks and school supplies to local students.

What started with just six backpacks in 2020 has grown to more than 100 backpacks in 2025.

Students and families lined up before the event started, with half the backpacks claimed within the first 20 minutes.

I visited Once Upon a Child in Lansing on Sunday, where not everything in the store cost money. Lansing neighbor Jenna Nichols was hosting her annual backpack pickup event for local students.

"I didn't really have much to do, and I love school supplies. So, I couldn't buy them for myself at that point, so I decided to start out buying some backpacks and supplies for kids who needed them," Nichols said.

What began with just six free backpacks in 2020 has expanded significantly, with Nichols providing more than 100 backpacks in 2025.

The event saw immediate success, with families arriving early to secure supplies.

"Amazing so far. We had a huge lineup of people when we got here to the store to set up. And within the first 20 minutes, we're down more than half of our backpacks," Nichols said.

Neighbors Sophia Wilson and Zoey McCool were among those who benefited from the giveaway. Wilson is preparing to start 9th grade, while McCool will begin 6th grade this fall.

"Not everyone gets to go on a thousand-dollar school trip every year. So for people to be able to go somewhere and enjoy the luxury of having school supplies and a backpack… it's nice," Wilson said.

For Nichols, the event brings personal satisfaction in knowing she's helping local students.

"My heart is so full doing this. Just seeing the kids' faces when they come in and pick out their backpack, and they get to decide what color they want and know that they're gonna have school supplies for the year, is just amazing and it makes me so happy," Nichols said.

Nichols plans to continue the tradition, promising an even bigger backpack drive in 2026.

The students expressed their gratitude for the annual event: "Thank you, Jenna! Thank you for doing this every year for the students that are in need."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

