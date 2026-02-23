Lansing Model Railroad Club winter open house welcomes more than 200 neighbors

More than 200 neighbors stopped by the Lansing Model Railroad Club in Delta Township Sunday for the group's winter open house, getting an up-close look at model trains and the hobby behind them.

Families filled the room to watch model trains chug along the tracks, ask questions and learn more about the club, which has been around since the 1950s and has continued to build, expand and refine its track layout year after year.

I spoke with club president Tim Chiles, who said he hopes the hobby will be carried on by the newer generation in attendance.

"Railroads were the economic motivator that drove this country, continues even till today," Chiles said. "So it's important that people understand where we came from, how we got here and what role it plays in our lives."

