Lansing Model Railroad Club hopes to keep hobby on track for future generations

The Lansing Model Railroad Club hosted a winter open house on Sunday, offering neighbors a chance to view the model railroad track.

The club has been continuously building and improving its track layout since the 1950s, aiming to inspire future generations of model railroaders.

Watch the video above to see some of the tracks.

On Sunday, Families came out to see the many trains chugging along the track here at the Lansing Model Railroad Club in Delta Township.

The group has been around since the 1950s building and improving the layout of the track every year.

I talked with Michale Frezell, one of the organizers who hopes to see the hobby carried on to the newer generation in attendance.

“I hope they get into it. I got into it when I was five years old and I’m still a model railroader at 53 and with Thomas the Tank Engine and the Polar Express kids just love trains, I can hear them behind me how excited they are to see them running.” said Frezelle.

Frezell added that anyone interested in joining the club can do so by filling out the membership form at this link.

