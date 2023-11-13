New Life for Lansing Mall? Best Furniture Outlet opens soon

Taking over the old Macy's store is Best Furniture outlet which is a family owned furniture store based in Lansing

We spoke with the owner as well as Delta Township Trustee Fonda Brewer about what this new store could mean for the mall overall

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

What used to be occupied by Macy's... Is now occupied by an affordable furniture store and a possible start to the revival of the Lansing Mall...

A work in progress that will soon be open to the public as Best Furniture Outlet..

And the phrase.. Location is everything... Definitely applies.

There's a lot of buzz for where this work is being done...

"Right here in.... Wait for it... The Lansing Mall! Yes the Lansing Mall is coming back"

A highly anticipated revival of a mall that once attracted people.. And business...

"It was absolutely vibrant the place to be... And over the years like many other businesses it has gone down in terms in businesses... In terms of things you can find here in the mall"

Delta Township is hopeful for the mall to make a comeback.. And with this addition and the Zap Zone coming soon to the other end.. They may be well on their way...

"We want to motivate more business owners to come in, do more business on this side of town, be excited, take that first step which a major step where we can still make sure we can still grow the city and continue to offer more jobs on this side of town"

Best Furniture Outlet will have their soft opening this upcoming Friday.

