Lansing Mall welcomes new business, Delicious Delights Cakes

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — At the Lansing Mall, you may have noticed some new businesses popping up. We introduced the new event space, The Venue , that opened last month, and now, we are going to take a look at the mall's newest store front, Delicious Delights Cakes.

Baking has always been near and dear to Delicious Delights owner Jennifer Reaser's heart.

"My stepmom, one of her first jobs outside of growing up on a farm was in a bakery. And so we never had store bought cake. Then, I had my son in 2003. He is my only biological child, and when his first birthday came around, I decided it was going to be the same way,” Reaser said.

After baking for just family, she began to branch out to bake for friends as a hobby. Soon after that, she began to take her baking business seriously, despite her busy schedule working multiple jobs along with building her baking business.

This journey led her to opening her own store front in the Lansing Mall on her own with no financial help. In her eyes, her new store front is worth it to provide for her family, including her youngest daughter, who is nonverbal and autistic.

“I figured it was time to go full speed ahead with this, because I'm good at it. And then I'm the boss so I can hire somebody else, or I can close if I have to go take care of her," Reaser said. "And it just it allows me to have the flexibility I need to take care of her. And that's the important thing right now.”

Delicious Delights Cakes will offer a variety of cakes special to each customer.

"They're all a little bit different and unique in their own right," Reaser said. "And I would like to keep my business that way, because then everybody's getting some special. And if I just throw stuff out on the counter, like you would see at a big box store, you're not getting that special."

Delicious Delights will also have s'mores pops and cake pops as well as chocolate covered cookies, chocolate covered pretzels, muffins and chocolate chip cookies.

Delicious Delights Cakes is officially open for business in the food court of the Lansing Mall and will also be accepting online orders for special events.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

