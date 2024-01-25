Lansing Athletics is singing a different tune than the years before ahead of the Lions Game Sunday

Lansing Athletics has been a sports stop for many for 41 years and this year is one of the better ones for owner Al Salas and his wife with a great season from the Detroit Lions

Ahead of Sundays game, we spoke with Salas about what this team means to him and how a good season for the Lions has brought good business to the store

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Football seasons come and go..... But true lions fans like the owner here at Lansing Athletics in Delta Township are happy about the change of pace this season

"I'm going to tell you a story"

A story that begins over 40 years ago.... When cowboys fan Al Salas met a girl...

"I wanted to ask her for a date but she said no because I was a cowboys fan... Little did she know id find out where she works.. Next day I went to her job with a lions jacket"

And clearly made quite the impression...

"She married me.. We have to kids... And I'm a lions fan now *laughs"

And from that union came Lansing Athletics which has brought in many fellow lions fans throughout their 41 years in business

"I'm from Detroit so naturally I'm in here getting me some Detroit gear for this Sunday"

Occupying a store in the Lansing Mall.... Lansing Athletics has provided a space for sports fans to support their favorite teams..

But never in his years as a lion's fan has he seen the team make the Super Bowl.

They'll have a chance to do it Sunday.. And you can bet this former Cowboys fan.. Will be cheering them on...

"I'm geeked.... I'm happy who would've thought we would be where were at..... But that's what we say about a lot of things these days..."

I'm your neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence Fox 47 news

