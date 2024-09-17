Ken Fletcher’s felony charges and resignation spark questions in Delta Township

Prosecutors accuse Fletcher of allegedly having social media conversations with a person he thought was under the age of 16.

Fletcher resigned from his position on September Third.

Watch the video above to see Mondays court hearing and board meeting.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

After a closed session to discuss the legal side of Ken Fletcher's resignation, neighbors got their turn to ask questions at Monday night's meeting.

"As acting supervisor that's effective until the next supervisor after the election, is that true?" Said a concerned neighbor.

That acting supervisor is Mary Clark, who was the clerk.

But other questions aren't so clear.

Delta Township Manager Brian Reed says discussions on proceedings are still ongoing.

"Obviously, we couldn't control the timing of this, so our board is really still navigating through the legal side of this with the upcoming election." Said Reed.

Eaton County Clerk Diana Bosworth said, "Per state guidance, the candidate will remain on the ballot. If elected, the candidate would have to choose not to take office."

Running uncontested means Fletcher still has a chance to win the position, but it's not likely he'll take the position back.

In a statement from the law firm representing Fletcher, they say, "Ken has enough on his plate" and "I cannot imagine he wants anything to do with the public eye or public office right now."

This discussion comes with Fletcher still on the ballot while facing felony charges in Eaton County.

Prosecutors accuse Fletcher of allegedly having social media conversations with a person he thought was under the age of 16.

Fletcher appeared in court Monday, where his lawyer spoke on his behalf.

"There's no indication that he ever had an interest with anyone who was under the age of 16, given he refused to here, and they've allegedly searched his device and found nothing," Said Chris Wickman, Attorney.

Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd responded.

“Mr. Wickman is being disingenuous when he says some of those texts did not occur on text message after Mr.Fletcher had been advised that the individual was 15 years old.” Said Lloyd.

For the township, a write-in campaign is still a possibility, as long as a candidate files by Friday, October 25th, at 4:00 p.m.

Reed ensured confidence as they navigate a developing challenge.

"I don't think there's any worries the day to day business of the township" Said Reed.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

