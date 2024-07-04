Island Art Fair in Grand Ledge is moving to Fitzgerald Park due to construction

The Island Art Fair is moving off Island Park and into Fitzgerald Park due to construction.

Fitzgerald Park will expand the fair and bring in more vendors.

Watch the video above to hear community reaction and see the new setting the Island Art Fair will be in.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

After 50 years, the Island Art Fair is making a planned move for the first time in its history.

"The only reason we are moving this year is due to the construction down here in Grand Ledge"

“It’s just not fair to bring five or ten thousand people in one day to this construction that is right here in front of the island.”

While the construction is the main reason for the move, Stephanie Lapp also says the island is going through changes.

“And the island itself is starting to deteriorate, it has been for dozens of years now and it’s just too difficult to put this many vendors on the island when it gets smaller every year”

Lapp said, in the Island Art Fair’s 50-year history it has only moved off the island three times due to bridge problems or heavy rain with decisions being made on the day of.

This is the first time a move has been planned in advance and residents like Ian Elieff and his daughter are excited to see the change.

“I think It’ll be a blast, more room, probably more vendors and she’ll love the park”

the move has allowed the fair to expand from 120 to more than 200 vendors.

And that expansion helps Lapp fund her non-profit art store, Ledge Craft Lane.

“This is the only event we run, to make enough money so we can support our business during the year and pay our bills.”

WATCH VIDEO: What about next year for the Island Art Fair?

WEB EXTRA - Island Art Fair

If you decide to come this year.

“Make sure you stop by the food trucks, that's my favorite”

The Island Art Fair, now at Fitzgerald part will take place August 3rd from 10 am to 5 pm.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

