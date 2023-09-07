"I want to get out of here fast": An investigation into Delta Square Apartments

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Kerry DeWaters is fed up with the leak insider her unit at Delta Square . She said it started a leak ago and now its causing mold, something that’s not good for her 8-year-old son who has health issues.

“With him having asthma, even the slightest bit of mold in his system, he could end up in the hospital,” she said.

DeWaters has lived at the apartment for 4 years and said the leaking has been an “on and off again problem”. She said she’s been complaining to the property manager about the most recent leak since it started, but has gotten nowhere.

“The leasing office said they got approved for me to transfer to another unit. They said I will be moved by the 1st, it’s now the 6th,” DeWaters said.

After talking to DeWaters and hearing her other concerns like overflowing dumpsters and no screen on windows, we went to the leasing office, who told us to call corporate, who did not pick up.

We then reached out to Delta Township’s code enforcement department, who told us the complex has four open violations including electrical and plumbing issues.

Going back to DeWater, she and her son are currently in a hotel and she’s hoping that she can figure things out sooner, rather than later.

“I want to get out of here as fast as I can,” DeWaters said.